Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh rejoice as demand soars

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh are earning good profit for both new and traditional varieties of apples in the backdrop of increased demand in the market this year.

Farmers here are getting Rs 2500 to 4000 for a 25 kilograms box of apples. These varieties include Spur, Scarlet 2, Red Chief and Royal Delicious which are beating the international varieties of apple.

On an average, nearly 65000 boxes are reaching here at the local market in Dhali.

"The sale of apples is really good this year. We are very happy as the apples are getting good prices. The Royal Base is selling at around Rs 4000, the Red Golden Apple is selling at around Rs 1500. The apples that are grown here is better than those coming from outside or those that are imported. The quality is also good," said Surjeet Chauhan, an Apple Farmer

The Dhalli apple market is filled with Scarlet 2, Red Chief Royal, King Roat and red gold apple varieties. On an average an estimated 65000 to 75000 boxes of apples are being brought by farmers from different areas of Shimla district.

"We have a target to beat the quality of imported apples and we are doing farming in the way that it produces good quality apples. We are using more and more organic methods so we are getting good quality apples this year. But we still require more factors like climate is not favourable here in order to produce imported apple quality, but still, we are trying," said BL Sharma, another apple farmer.

Mohan Bhai, a trader from Gujarat said: "For the past five years we are getting best quality apples from Himachal. We have varieties like spur, scarlet and red chief are turning to be the best quality apple. They are also giving a fair price so we can buy it and the quality is good so we also get a good profit."

The apple growers in rural Shimla, Kinnaur and Kullu districts and Mandi of state are expecting to get good prices during the upcoming apple season which have just started. The apple in the market are reaching from Karsog in Mandi and Rohru, Theog, Kotgarh, Narkanda, Rampur, Jubble, Kotkhai and Chopal in Shimla district-considered as apple bowl of the state. (ANI)

