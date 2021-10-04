Apple harvesting season in full swing in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): Apple growers in Kashmir Valley seems to be satisfied with apple production this season and are all set to ship out large quantities of apples to different states in the country.

"When we talk about Kashmir, it produces apples in large quantities. However, rains have affected the crop but overall production is good," said Javaid Ahmad, an apple grower.

"We sell apples in Delhi, Mumbai and wherever we get the good market," he said.

Districts like Shopian, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Ganderbal are known for producing good apples.

While fruit growers have already sent early varieties of apples outside the state and to the local markets of the Valley, varieties like American, Maharaji and Chamboora are still in the orchards.



Scientists of the horticulture department introduced new varieties of apple trees that helped farmers to grow good quality apples within a short period of time.

Apple, being the main fruit crop, generates employment at a large scale in the Valley.

Ali Mohamad Dar, Grower and Dealer said, "The work starts from April and in August to September, therefore it generates the employment. In my garden, approximately 1-20 people from other places are working."

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director-General Horticulture Kashmir, also spoke to ANI and informed that the Centre and Union Territories are supporting farmers and working for their welfare.

"We want there should not be any problem to sell apples this year. We are trying to develop cold storage, both the Centre and Union Territory governments are supporting this. Right now, we have the cold storage capacity of 1.87 lakh metric tonnes, we want to increase it to 2-3 lakh metric tonnes," he said. (ANI)

