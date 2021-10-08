Apple-laden truck overturns in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): A truck carrying apples overturned in Maharashtra's Thane in the wee hours of Friday.



According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the apple-laden truck overturned at around 2:35 am today on Ghodbunder road, Thane near the Manpada flyover bridge.

Regional Disaster Management Cell, police and traffic officials are present on the spot, it said.

However, one hydra is at work to remove the truck from the road, according to the Thane Municipal Corporation. (ANI)

