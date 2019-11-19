Appointment of professor as per regulations, BHU VC urges students to end protest

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Bhatnagar on Tuesday met the students who have been protesting against the appointment of Prof Feroz Khan in Sanskrit Department, and appealed they end the protest.

"The Vice-Chancellor today met a delegation of the protesting students at his residence and discussed the issue for over two hours. He assured them that the appointment was made in accordance with BHU Act and central UGC guidelines," BHU said in an official statement.

The VC also appealed that the students end their protest.

"The selection committee, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar, had met on November 5 and recommended the most suitable candidate for the said position on the basis of the applicants' performance in the interview," the statement said.

During the course of the meeting, it was also agreed upon that legal opinion be taken on the matter.

"The VC assured the students that the university is committed to rising above discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, life, community, etc, and work for the welfare of the country," it said.

The protesting students say that the protest is not against the appointment of a Muslim professor but the appointment of a non-Hindu in a subject closely connected with the religion. (ANI)

