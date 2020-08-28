Appointment orders handed over to kin of three victims of border shelling in J-K

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): District Commissioner of Poonch Rahul Yadav on Thursday handed over appointment orders to family members of three persons who were killed during border shelling by Pakistan.

The District Commissioner gave appointment orders to Mohammad Sarfaraz, son of Mohammad Bashir and Mohammad Naheem, son of Faqar Din, who are residents of Mankote.

The appointment order was also given to Sajjad Ahmed, son of Badar Din, resident of Shahpur Tehsil Haveli.

They received the appointment order as their cases for government jobs were cleared under SRO 43.

"These cases were approved by the district-level Screening Cum Co-ordination Committee at a meeting held on July 24, 2020, after which all the necessary formalities were processed," an official of the district administration said. (ANI)

