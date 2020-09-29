Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves appointment of officers at level of Joint Secretary, its equivalent

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of officers at the level of Joint Secretary and its equivalent.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the following appointments of officers at Joint Secretary, Joint Secretary equivalent level with pay at Level 14144200 2182001 of the Pay Matrix," read a letter from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Department of Personnel Training on Monday.

Appointment of Shyam Bhagat Negi, IPS (HP: 1990) as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Rajesh K Sinha, IAS (KL:94);

Appointment of Amitabh Kumar, IRS (C&CE) (1992) as Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Bhupinder S Bhalla, IAS (UT:1990).

Appointment of M Angamuthu, IAS (AM: 2002) as Chairman, APEDA under the Department of Commerce, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice PK Borthakur, IAS (AM:89).

Appointment of Ashish Chatterjee, IAS (TN:1999) as Sr. Directing Staff, SDS(Civil), National Defence College, Department of Defence, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post for a combined tenure of seven years upto 01.06.2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Abhay Tripathi, IAS (AP:1986).

Appointment of Anurag Bajpai, IFS (MN: 1994) as Joint Secretary, Department of Defence Production, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Amit Sahai, IFOS (AM:87).

Appointment of Sanjay Lohiya, IAS (AM:1994) as, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Anil K Nayak, IOFS(86).

Appointment of Shri Sudhendu Jyoti Sinha, IRTS (1993) as Adviser, NITI Aayog, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post for a tenure of five years or until further orders,



whichever is earlier, vice Anil Srivastava, IAS (MP:1985).

Appointment of Ms. Rekha Yadav IRPS (1995) as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure of five years upto 12.03.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Sanjeev K. Patjoshi, IPS (KL:91).

Appointment of Asheesh Sharma, IAS (MH: 1997). as Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post for a combined tenure of seven years upto 24.02.2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Ms. R Jaya,IAS (TN:95).

Appointment of Shri Rahul Singh, IAS (BH: 1996) as Joint Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier against a new post of Joint Secretary for the India Presidency Secretariat, G 20 & BRICKS In DOPT.

Appointment of Shri Mahmood Ahmed, IP&TAFS (1993) as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Abhay Damle, IRS (IT:1989).

Appointment of Ms. Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, IRS (IT) (1995) as Member Secretary, NCTE (Joint Secretary level), Department of School Education & Literacy, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Nitishwar Kumar, IAS (UP:96).

Appointment of Shri Chetan Prakash Jain, IRPS (1995) as Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Department of Scientific and

Industrial Research, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Ms. Sumita Sarkar, IRAS(87):

Appointment of Shri M Maheshwar Rao, IAS (KN: 1995) as Joint Secretary & Financial Adviser, Department of Space, Bengaluru, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post for a tenure of five years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by downgrading the post from AS level, initially for two years, vice Anoop Srivastava, IDAS (1989).

Appointment of Ms. G Jayanti, CSS as Joint Secretary, Department of Space, Bengaluru, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, for an overall tenure upto her superannuation on 31.03.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice CM Sane, IA&AS (1993).

Appointment of Ms. Aditi Das Rout, I Trade S (1986) as Joint Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, from the date of assumption of the charge of the post for an overall tenure upto her superannuation on 30.11.2023 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by downgrading a vacant post of AS. (ANI)

