Apprised Centre on shortage of testing kits for COVID-19: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that he had apprised the Centre regarding the shortage of testing kits for COVID-19 but assured that ample stock was there in the state to check those people who showed symptoms of the infection.

"We have apprised the Centre of the shortage of testing kits and are only carrying out tests of people who are showing symptoms of the disease. There is a shortage of testing kits around the country, but we are doing our best under the given circumstances. We, however, cannot test each person who wants to get tested," Baghel told ANI on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that two months of ration will be provided free of cost even to those who do not hold ration cards in the state and added, "In every panchayat, two quintals of rice have been provided and the stock will be replenished when it runs out."

Baghel also thanked the numerous social welfare organisations which are working proactively in the urban areas of the state to provide rice, vegetables and other essential commodities such as milk.

Speaking about the seventh confirmed case of COVID-19 from the state, Baghel said, "The seventh case also has a travel history to England. It is a promising sign that the coronavirus cases are not increasing manifold in Chhattisgarh."

The Chief Minister also said that the prices of essential commodities like vegetables, fruits among others have been brought under check by the administration in various districts of the state.

He said that the state government is making arrangements for lodging and food for people from other states who are stranded in the state amid nationwide lockdown apart from making arrangements for the students from the state stuck in other parts of the country.

"We are making stay and food arrangements for people from other states who are stranded in Chhattisgarh. For people of our state who are stranded in different states, we are speaking to District Magistrates of the concerned districts. In some cases, we are even transferring money into their accounts to help them during this time of lockdown. We have directed to provide ration to those people who did not have ration cards," Baghel said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 918 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and 19 fatalities have been reported till Saturday. (ANI)

