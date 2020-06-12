Approach govt: Delhi HC disposes of plea to ensure COVID patients aren't charged exorbitantly

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Friday disposed of a petition seeking directions to ensure that the declared COVID-19 private hospitals do not exorbitantly charge patients and told the petitioner to approach the government with their grievances.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan while hearing the petition, remarked that the issue raised in the petition is very good but we cannot pass any general directions in the public interest litigation, which would be difficult to implement.

"At this stage, we are not inclined to issue any directions," the bench said.

The plea, filed by social activist and advocate Amit Sahni, had sought passing order to authorities concerned to modify its circular letter dated May 24, 2020, to ensure that the declared COVID-19 private hospitals do not charge patients exorbitantly.

Sahni had sought directions to ensure that those who require immediate medical attention and intensive care, are not denied admission or treatment due to paucity of funds.

The plea had submitted that a circular issued by a private COVID-19 hospital had fixed Rs 3 lakh as the minimum bill for COVID-19 patients and it had added that the hospital had announced that patient will be admitted only after an advance payment of Rs 4 Lakh in two/three bedded rooms, Rs 5 lakh in a single bedded room, and Rs 8 lakh in the ICU.

It said that the Delhi government has to ensure that private hospitals do not charge patients exorbitantly and also to ensure that those who require immediate medical attention/intensive care, are not denied admission due to the paucity of funds. (ANI)

