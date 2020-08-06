Approach SG's office before leaving India: SC tells foreign Jamaat attendees

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the foreign nationals, who attended the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area here in March this year, to get in touch with the Solicitor General's office before leaving the country to find out if there are any cases pending against them.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was hearing a batch of petitions field by the foreign nationals after their passports were seized and visas were cancelled by the Central government for allegedly attending the Nizamuddin congregation, which had become an epicentre for coronavirus spread across the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior law officer of the Central government, submitted that all look out circulars (LOCs) issued by the Centre have been withdrawn, after which the bench said that before any of them (petitioners) leaves the country, its better to get in touch with the SG's office and get to know about any case pendency.

"The cases are mainly in Saket court and it can be heard and disposed of by the trial court of these petitions. If they can tender an apology, and as per guidelines, and as per law, then these people may go to their respective countries," Mehta said.

Are we concerned with Delhi cases or other, Justice Khanwilkar asked Mehta, to which the Solicitor General said, in Delhi only.

"Many have gone for plea bargaining and also many have been imposed fine and if not these had been followed by them, then the person concerned will have to face the trial," Mehta said.

Justice Khanwilkar, during the course of the hearing, stressed in the fact that the cases be expedited as soon as possible and those against whom cases are not pending, they may be permitted to go.

To a query put forth by one of the petitioners lawyer in the case, the apex court said, the Solicitor General has no difficulty in bringing all the cases to one court and dispose of the case.

The trial may be consolidated to one judge, Mehta said, after which the apex court fixed the matter for further hearing after eight weeks. (ANI)

