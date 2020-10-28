AQI in Delhi remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday with the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere, data from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee data revealed.

The AQI was recorded at 313 in Anand Vihar, 305 in RK Puram, 325 in Mundka, and 309 in Patparganj, all four in the 'very poor' category.



An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

The Delhi government recently launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign as part of its 'Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh' (War Against Pollution) initiative to curb air pollution in the national capital.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai also announced the launch of a campaign to include the citizens of the capital in raising awareness on air pollution. (ANI)

