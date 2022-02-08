Aqua hubs, spokes to generate 80,000 skilled, semi-skilled jobs in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday held a review meeting on the progress of Agri Infra projects and directed the authorities to achieve considerable progress in agricultural infrastructure development projects this year.

The authorities informed the Chief Minister that the Aqua hubs and spokes provide employment to roughly 80,000 individuals, directly and indirectly, an official statement said.

The authorities stated that 70 aqua hubs and 14,000 spokes would be established across the state by June 2022 and that the goal of establishing three pre-processing facilities and 10 processing plants is in the works, adding to that, nine organizations have been established in this respect, the release said.

The authorities notified the Chief Minister that work on fishing harbours in Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, and Machilipatnam is underway and that they will speed the work in Uppada as well.

"They promised to complete the job in four months. According to them, work in Pudimadaka, Biyyaputhippa, Odarevu, and Kottapatnam would begin in the second phase and be completed in the third phase," it said in a statement.



During the review meeting, the Chief Minister stated that infrastructure development projects should be made available to farmers and agriculture-related industries as quickly as possible in order to provide farmers with additional revenue.

He stated that change must be felt on the ground level and that all sorts of constructions, including warehouses, should be built as quickly as possible.

The organic and natural farming goods are in high demand across the world and farmers should take advantage of these changes," Reddy said.

By next year, a natural custom hiring centre for organic farming should be established at every RBK level, and the chief minister urged authorities to raise awareness among farmers about it.

Reddy instructed authorities to prepare for the machinery and equipment needed for organic and natural farming at each RBK, as well as to secure better pricing for organic and natural farming goods and to develop a program to give incentives to farmers who utilize these methods.

The Chief Minister reviewed fundraising and tie-ups for 15 different projects, including Dry Storage - Drying Platforms, warehouses, horticulture infrastructure, primary processing centers, assaying equipment, procurement centers, e-marketing, mega custom hiring hubs, custom hiring centers at the RBK level, combined harvesters in paddy grown districts, MACs-BMCs, Aqua Infra, Fishing Harbors-Fish Landing Centers, Food Processing Centers, and Infrastructure in Animal.

The state government has spent around Rs 16,320.83 crore on these projects. (ANI)

