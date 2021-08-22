ARAI to establish pre-certification lab in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) team headed by Director Dr Reji Mathai on Saturday visited Hyderabad on a two-day trip to establish pre-certification lab in Telangana.



The team was received by the Director of Electronics, EV and ESS Sujai Karampuri and other officials from the department of ITE&C. ARAI, which is the leading automotive R&D organization of the country set up by the Automotive Industry with the Government of India. ARAI currently operates out of Pune where it is headquartered. It also has a regional office in Chennai.



Sujai Karampuri briefed the team about the existing ecosystem of Telangana which included a presentation on T-Works, the country's largest prototyping lab at Raidurg which was followed by an interaction with company representatives from the EV industry of Telangana. The Department of ITE&C and ARAI had entered into an MoU last year and since then the teams are in discussion on the way forward.



The Electronics team showcased the incubation centre and built-up space developed by TSIIC in E city Raviryal for ARAI to set their pre-certification and training lab.



The Director expressed happiness after meeting the industry partners which also included startups and said, " We are keenly observing the emerging EV and ESS markets and would be extending our best support to organizations not only in Testing and compliance but also in the area of training and R&D."

He also added, " Telangana is an emerging destination for EV and Automotive industry. We would be looking forward to starting the ARAI regional centre in Telangana and feel that it will certainly add a lot of value to the existing industry and also make a good value proposition for companies to explore Telangana for setting up new units. The support extended by the Government of Telangana is very thoughtful and we would continue our engagement to discuss further modalities with Government of Telangana and TSIIC."

Sujai Karampuri stated, "The launch of EV and ESS policy last year has increased the interest amongst EV and ESS manufacturers to explore Telangana as a manufacturing destination. ARAI setting up a pre-certification lab in Telangana would certainly give a much-needed boost to the existing ecosystem. With 2 new EV and ESS parks, prototyping labs like T-Works, start-up incubators like T hub and TSIC, Telangana is geared up to launch the EV industry in a big way. We are already observing an increased EV adoption in the state."

The ARAI officials also visited the existing T-Works facility and appreciated the works being undertaken in the field of EV and Energy Storage systems by the T-Works Team.(ANI)

