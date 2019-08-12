Arcesium opens second center in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Arcesium, a New York-headquartered and a tech innovator of post-trade solutions, has announced the expansion of its offices to the second location in Hyderabad's IT corridor here on Monday.

The new state-of-the-art facility was launched by Gaurav Suri, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), a few weeks after Arcesium celebrated its fourth anniversary.

"Our new office is a testament to the quality of talent available in India. It is a key centre of innovation and has played a pivotal role in Arcesium's success," Suri said.

With this, Arcesium is looking to expand its current employee strength from 800 to 1500 in the coming three years. It also added that the India office boasts of 800 employees who are some of the best talents from across the country.

Built on a platform developed by The D. E. Shaw group for its own post-trade activities, Arcesium was spun-off in 2015 with more than 300 engineers and finance professionals.

"We considered different cities while deciding on our expansion plans. Hyderabad was a clear choice owing to the positive business environment and a supportive administration," said Ranvijay Lamba, Arcesium's Country Head.

The press release said, "Arcesium's launch of its Modular Product strategy and the launch of a dedicated professional services group to cater to their client's custom solution needs has contributed to a sales ramp up and growth this year. Recruitment for the extended teams is ongoing from Top Tier engineering and premium Business schools."

"Since its inception, Arcesium has grown to support more than $120 billion in assets from a number of leading asset management firms," the release added. (ANI)