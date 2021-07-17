Arch Bishop Ferrao calls on Goa Governor

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): Archbishop of Goa, Reverend Father Filipe Neri Ferrao called on the Governor of Goa, PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.



The Archbishop congratulated Pillai on assuming the office of Governor of Goa and conveyed his best wishes and blessings in the discharge of his duties and responsibilities, a statement said.

Pillai took oath as a Governor at Raj Bhawan in Panaji on Thursday. The Oath of Office was administered to PSS Pillai by Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Dutta in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (ANI)

