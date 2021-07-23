Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad resigns as advocate on record, standing council of UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Lawyer Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad resigned as the Advocate on Record/Standing Counsel for Uttar Pradesh due to personal reasons.

Advocate Prasad in his letter dated July 14, 2021, to Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary for Law and Legal Remembrancer, Jai Prakash Singh, said, "I have been Advocate on Record/ Standing Counsel for the State of Uttar Pradesh in the Supreme Court since 2012. It has been a privilege and honour to defend the State Government and has been a great learning process for me."

He further said, "Due to personal reasons, I am unable to continue and hence resigning with immediate effect. All files which were assigned to me can be collected from my office," said Prasad.



In the letter, he thanked everyone for reposing faith in him and allowing him to work in the best interest of the state. (ANI)





