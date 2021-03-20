Are heritage sites in country well maintained, asks SP's Jaya Bachchan in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Raising the issue of culture and entertainment tourism, Rajya Sabha MP and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan on Friday asked in the Upper House whether heritage sites in the country are well maintained and have proper facilities.

"I want to talk about culture and entertainment tourism which is a very important part of today's time. Other countries don't have as many heritage sites as India. We are proud of it. But how are they maintained? What are the facilities there?" said Bachchan in the Rajya Sabha.

She said that to attract international tourists, it is necessary to provide adequate facilities.



Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has expressed her disappointment over Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's ripped jeans comment, saying this is the "mindset that encourages crimes against women".

"Such statements don't befit a chief minister. Those on higher posts must think before making public statements. You say such things in today's times. Will you decide who's cultured and who's not on the basis of clothes? Rajya Sabha MP from Samajwadi Party, Jaya Bachchan said on Thursday while talking to ANI just after attending the Rajya Sabha session. (ANI)

