Areca Nuts worth 25.76 Lakh recovered from Mizoram's Zotlang

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], May 3 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Custom Department recovered Areca nuts worth Rupees 25.76 Lakh on Tuesday from general area Zotlang under Champhai district, said an official release.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information, Said the release further.



The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, Champhai and further legal actions are underway. Ongoing smuggling of illegal 'Areca Nuts' a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have been successful in launching such operations against the smuggling and illegal activities in Mizoram.

On Monday, getting a major success Assam Rifles apprehended five cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (Niki Sumi) from Zunheboto.

The apprehended individuals include the Town Commander of NSCN (Niki Sumi), three military wing cadres and a civil wing cadre. They were apprehended in an operation by Assam Rifles based on a specific input. The cadres were in possession of two point 32 pistols, ten live rounds and contraband and extortion receipts. (ANI)

