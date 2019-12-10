Argument of the opposition on CAB is 'null and void', says BJP Leader Lanka Dinakar

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Monday stressed that the arguments of Opposition regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is "null and void."

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Opposition parties have expressed that CAB is not secular and unconstitutional. Is there any existing provisions that allow illegal immigrants to be citizens of our nation? No. If such illegal immigrants continue like other legitimate citizens, such a thing would be illegal. Hence, the argument of the opposition is null and void."

The BJP leader questioned if it is possible for anyone in any other country to reside without the Constitutional validity of such country.

The BJP leader added that in Section 2 in sub-section (i), in clause (b) states that "provided that any person belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian community from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, who entered into India on or before the 31st day of December 2014..."

"As far as other than above religion practising illegal immigrants are concerned, they are having the option to continue their faith from their origin nation. But in these three countries, atrocities on other religions are at peak level and they don't have a better option to continue their faith, other than migration to the other nation," he said.

"Amendment provisions are not alone for Hindus only, it is for Jains, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians also. Spirit of this amendment bill is reducing the cross border terrorism by illegal immigrations, provide assistance for neglected people on religious lines by the three countries and residence for true citizens only as per the Constitution," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, which seeks to give citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian refugees fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Lok Sabha passed the Bill with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted. (ANI)

