Arguments between Facebook and Delhi Assembly's panel on peace to begin in SC tomorrow

New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that the arguments in the Supreme Court between the social media company Facebook and Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony will begin from tomorrow.

Facebook has challenged the summons issued by the committee wherein it summoned the social media company for "intentional omission and deliberate inaction on the part of social media platform" with respect to hate speeches during Delhi violence in February last year.

"Facebook's challenge to summons issued by Delhi Assembly's Committee on peace and harmony came up today before Hon'ble Supreme Court. Hon'ble SC was graciously pleased to allow the intervention of chairman of committee on peace and harmony. Arguments shall begin from tomorrow," Chadha, MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar tweeted.



On December 2, 2020, Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee as it wanted to become a party to the petition filed by Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan challenging the panel's summons against him.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had fixed the matter for further hearing in the third week of January 2021.

Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan had moved the top court challenging two summons issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Committee against him -- on September 10 and 18 -- on the grounds that the panel violated the fundamental rights of the petitioner under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21, guaranteed under part III of the Indian Constitution.

Mohan had sought directions to quash the two summons in the matter.

Earlier, the panel had served notices to Ajit Mohan for his presence before the Committee on September 23, 2020 in connection with the alleged "intentional omission and deliberate inaction on the part of social media platform" with respect to hate speeches in connection with the Delhi violence, which took place in the national capital in February last year. (ANI)

