Arguments conclude in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, order to be pronounced on Nov 14

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Delhi's Saket court on Monday concluded the arguments in Muzaffarpur shelter home case against prime accused Brajesh Thakur and others.

The court has reserved the order in the case, which is likely to be passed on November 14.

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Brijesh Thakur's state-funded non-governmental organization (NGO). Thakur is the purported mastermind of the incidents.

The gruesome incident came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) filed an affidavit detailing horrifying sexual abuse cases at the shelter homes.

In December last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a charge sheet against 21 accused in the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the case from Bihar to a Delhi court and ordered the judge to complete it within six months. Trial Court then framed charges against 21 accused in the case. (ANI)

