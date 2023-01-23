Arjun Munda slams Owaisi over remarks on BBC documentary, says SC's decision should be respected

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister Arjun Munda on Monday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)'s documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he should respect the Supreme Court which gave a clean chit to the then Gujarat Chief Minister.

Hitting out at PM Modi over the Centre's move to block the BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots, Owaisi questioned whether the Prime Minister would also block the upcoming movie on Godse, who assassinated MK Gandhi.

"Modi government has banned BBC interviews on Twitter and YouTube in India. We ask PM Modi whether someone from outside the earth or from the sky killed the people in the Gujarat riots?" he said.



Slamming Owaisi's statement on PM Modi regarding the documentary, Munda said, "The country is growing under the leadership of PM Modi. But it is sad to see that people pelt more stones at the tree which bears more fruits. The country is in a stable condition and is moving forward just because of our Prime Minister."

Citing the Supreme Court judgement on the Gujarat riots, the Minister said that the decision of the top court should be accepted by all.

"In many cases, the Supreme Court has made it clear, taking into account all the factors in its decision, it has explained what kind of people were responsible for the Gujarat riots. The Supreme Court has also clearly stated those who are innocent. What the Supreme Court has said should be respected because all things that happen in this country, the courts interpret them and give justice," Munda said.

UK's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) aired a two-part series attacking PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister during the Gujarat riots of 2002. The documentary sparked outrage and was removed from select platforms.

In a strong rebuttal to the BBC documentary on Modi, more than 300 eminent Indians including retired judges, retired bureaucrats, and retired armed forces veterans signed a statement slamming the British national broadcaster for showing "unrelenting prejudice" toward India and its leader. (ANI)

