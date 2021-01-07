Arjun Rampal's sister informs NCB of not being able to appear for questioning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal had informed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), through her lawyer, that she would be unable to appear before the investigating agency on Wednesday.

The NCB had summoned Komal Rampal on Wednesday in connection with a drug-related case.



"Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal, through her lawyer, had informed NCB on Wednesday that she would be unable to appear before them. Also, she has not sought any further date to appear. NCB is legally examining her response," an NCB source told ANI.

Arjun Rampal, being investigated in a drug-related case, was questioned by the NCB on November 13 in the matter.

NCB officials had on November 9 conducted a raid at the residence of Arjun Rampal and seized some electronic gadgets. Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day. (ANI)

