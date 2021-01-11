Arjun Rampal's sister Komal reaches NCB office for interrogation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday for interrogation in an ongoing drug case.

She was last summoned on Wednesday in connection to a drug-related case but had informed the investigation agency through her lawyer that she would be unable to appear.

"Arjun Rampal's sister Komal Rampal, through her lawyer, had informed NCB on Wednesday that she would be unable to appear before them. Also, she has not sought any further date to appear," an NCB source told ANI.



The NCB has also summoned Mumbai's renowned Muchchchad Panwala after 200 kilograms of ganja and other drugs were seized from Karan Sajnani and Rahila Furniturewala on Saturday.

On Saturday, the NCB had conducted raids in the Bandra and Jhar areas of Mumbai and arrested UK Citizen Karan Sajnanai and Rahila Furniturewala, ex-manager of a Bollywood actress and her sister Shaista Furniturewala.

Rampal who was probed in a drug-related case. He was questioned by the NCB on November 13, after raids were conducted at his residence on November 9. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day. (ANI)

