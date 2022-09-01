Armed assailant fires at a couple on National Highway in Arrah

Arrah (BIHAR) [INDIA], September 1 (ANI): A hardware businessman and his wife were shot at by unknown assailants on Agra-Buxar National Highway on Wednesday. The couple is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Arrah. The wife has alleged her husband in having a role in the shootout.

Sandhya Devi, 25 years old, a wife of Uttam Kumar, 30, told ANI," We were hunting for a restaurant to have dinner when my husband stopped our bike in a secluded spot. Suddenly, two assailants wearing black t-shirt and a mask came and started firing indiscriminately. I was shot at my back, legs, and hands."

On hearing the incident, Bhojpur SP, Sanjay Kumar Singh, City police chief, Anil Kumar Singh, and Gajrajganj in charge, Chandan Kumar Singh reached the private hospital where the couple was being treated and took cognizance of the incident.

The wife has accused the husband of being involved in the incident but has not given any justification thus far.

"Both the couple was travelling to a restaurant to have food and while they were returning, they were shot. The reason for this shootout hasn't been understood from the statements of the victims and their family members. Our technical and investigating team is working to get to the bottom of the story," told Bhojpur SP, Sanjay Singh to ANI.

Sanjay Singh also told ANI, " Right now it's not clear what was the motive behind this attack. Family members of the victims are alleging a conspiracy, but it is too early to comment on anything as both the victims are not in a stable condition to give a statement. We will only be able to comment on the Husband's role after the victims are in a condition to speak. We do not know a total number of assailants who attacked the victims and where they were from as of now." (ANI)