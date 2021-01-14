Armed forces acknowledge contributions by veterans, assure them full support

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The chiefs of three Armed forces on Thursday acknowledged the contributions of the veterans and assured them full support and welfare on the Armed Forces Veterans Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria assured that the welfare of the veterans would be taken care of.

"For Air Force starting as an auxiliary force in 1932 and growing to where we are today, a lethal, potent aerospace power - on this Veterans' Day, I would like to acknowledge with respect and pride the contribution of our Veterans in this journey," he said.

"I would like to assure you that we are fully committed to look after your welfare and all issues related to whatever matter that comes up whether pension, support, or any other thing. A lot has been covered in terms of policies, procedures, and initiatives taken by various departments," he added.

The Air Force chief met the veterans from the Air Force and informed them about various new initiatives taken to address their long-pending grievances.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh extended his heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their service to the nation.

"It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to get an opportunity to speak to our Veterans on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day and at the very outset I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their service to the nation," Singh said.



"All of us who are in uniform and service today gratefully acknowledge that the multidimensional and credible force that we are today is due to the vision, perseverance, and fortitude of our veterans," he added.

The grievances of ex-servicemen at the Veterans' Day event were also heard. Many veterans explained their issues in detail and officials concerned were directed by the Army Chief to take note and look into them.

The day was chosen as recognition of the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE who retired on this day in 1953.

Wreath-laying ceremonies and veteran's meets are being organised in various Military Stations to mark the solidarity towards the next of kin of the brave hearts and towards the veterans as a mark of respect to their selfless duty and sacrifices towards the nation.

The Army chief also said 2021 will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war victory.

"Swarnim Vijay Varsh" song dedicated to the "brave sons" of Bangladesh and India, commemorating their valour and courage during the 1971 War, was released by Admiral Karambir Singh during the celebrations at Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi.

The song has been written by Kumar Vishwas and sung by Romy. Chris Powell has composed and produced the music under the creative directorship of Nairrit Das. (ANI)

