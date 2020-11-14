Armed Forces clinic organises cycle rally on World Diabetes Day today

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, the Indian Army's Armed Forces Clinic organised a cycle rally from Teen Muti Marg to the National War Memorial at India Gate complex on Saturday.

Senior officers including Adjutant General Lt Gen Arvind Dutta took part in the rally to spread the message of 'Cycle to Avoid Diabetes' .





World Diabetes Day is marked every year on November 14. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising air pollution concerns in the national capital, army officials wanted to raise awareness about fitness and exercise through the cycle rally.

According to the data of the Union Health Ministry, about 73 per cent of the COVID-19 deaths are linked with comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Experts have pointed out that diabetes has been observed as the most common comorbidity in COVID-19 patients.(ANI)





