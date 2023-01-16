Armed forces conduct rehearsals in Delhi ahead of Republic Day Parade

New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Different contingents of the Indian Armed forces carried out rehearsals at Kartavya Path on Monday morning, ahead of the Republic Day in the national capital.

Security has been beefed up across the National Capital ahead of the Republic day Parade on January 26.

President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest for the 74th Republic Day Celebrations. It is the first time an Egyptian President will be the chief guest on India's Republic Day.

The Rashtrapati Bhawan, in a statement last week said that there will be no Change of Guard Ceremony between January 14 and 28, 2023 (i.e. January 14, 21 and 28) due to rehearsals of the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony.

The ceremony is a military tradition in which guards and sentries at palaces, forts and defence establishments get changed periodically to enable a fresh body of troops to take charge.



At Rashtrapati Bhavan, situated at Raisina Hills, where the main functions of the Republic Day are held, the Ceremonial Army Guard battalion is responsible for providing ceremonial guards and sentries for the President of India.

The thirty-minute ceremony is held every Saturday but due to Republic Day celebrations in the area, the ceremony will not take place as of now.

Meanwhile, this time, the famed BSF Camel Contingent, which has been a part of the Republic Day celebrations since 1976, will witness the BSF's first-ever women contingent in regal attire riding camels along with their male counterparts.

Designed by celebrated designer Raghavendra Rathore, the uniforms for the Mahila Praharis represent the many treasured craft forms of India, fashioned in different parts of the country, and assembled in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio.

Mock drills were also held at Red Fort, North District, Delhi, on January 12 as a simulated anti-terror response exercise. The drill was conducted to review the operational preparedness of the security forces deployed in the area in the event of a terror attack. (ANI)

