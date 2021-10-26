Arms, ammunition recovered by security forces in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 26 (ANI): In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered arms and ammunition in J-K's Poonch district.



According to the information shared by Poonch police on Tuesday, the arms were recovered at the site of the counter-terror operation, which is going on for more than two weeks, in Bhata Durian Nar forests of Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district.

The police further informed that the searches are still ongoing in the area.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

