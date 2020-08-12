Arms, ammunition recovered in J-K's Kupwara, 3 suspects apprehended

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Three suspects were apprehended following the recovery of arms and ammunition in Kupwara, Indian Army said.

Based on the inputs of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint search operation was launched late Monday evening.

"Op Lalpura, #Kupwara. Joint search operation was launched late evening yesterday on @JmuKmrPolice inputs. Three suspects apprehended. 1 AK & 2 pistols with magazines & ammunition recovered. Joint Operation in progress," Chinar Corps, Indian Army tweeted. (ANI)

