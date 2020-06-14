Arms, ammunitions recovered in Manipur, case registered

Maibam Kabui Khul (Manipur) [India], June 14 (ANI): A case has been registered after arms and ammunitions were recovered from hillside of Maibam Kabui Khul which were concealed by a suspected member of Kangleipak Communist Party-Military Council, Manipur Police said.

The recovery was made by a joint team of commandos of Bishnupur and 13th Battalion of the Army's Dogra Regiment. (ANI)

