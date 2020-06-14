Arms and ammunitions were covered from hillside of Maibam Kabui Khul, Manipur.
Arms and ammunitions were covered from hillside of Maibam Kabui Khul, Manipur.

Arms, ammunitions recovered in Manipur, case registered

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:28 IST

Maibam Kabui Khul (Manipur) [India], June 14 (ANI): A case has been registered after arms and ammunitions were recovered from hillside of Maibam Kabui Khul which were concealed by a suspected member of Kangleipak Communist Party-Military Council, Manipur Police said.
The recovery was made by a joint team of commandos of Bishnupur and 13th Battalion of the Army's Dogra Regiment. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl