Arms and ammunition recovered from terrorist encounter site in J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Handwara on Wednesday.

Top LeT commander, Naseeruddin Lone, who was involved in the killing of CRPF jawans along with his accomplice were among those killed in the encounter.

Lone, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh was appointed as the LeT commander for north Kashmir after Sajjad Haider was killed in an operation in Baramulla a few days ago, he was planning something big.

In a press conference held today, the Jammu and Kashmir DGP said that out of the six terrorists killed in the past four days in Kashmir, four were included in the top ten wanted list of terrorists. (ANI)

