Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): District Magistrate Devender Kumar Pandey on Friday said that the arms license of Unnao rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar has not been suspended because it is a judicial matter.
"Suspension of arms license is a judicial action. There is a procedure that needs to be followed. We have already filed a report on the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arms license. A decision will be taken after hearing in the court," Pandey said.
According to information, Sengar has three arm licenses in his name, one each for a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver.
"A hearing on the matter is scheduled in the court today," the DM added.
Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.
He was arrested by the CBI last year and is lodged in Sitapur district jail. Another case was filed against him after the rape survivor met with an accident recently. (ANI)
Arms license of Unnao rape accused Sengar not yet suspended; a judicial matter: DM
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 15:26 IST
