Arms smuggler apprehended in Manipur

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Troops of the Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police in two separate operations have apprehended an arms smuggler and recovered weapons from him.

During the search operations, the security forces have also recovered warlike stores from Manipur's Kalaikhong, Thoubal, and Chinung, Imphal East. The search operation was conducted on October 13.

The troops of Assam Rifles under IGAR (South) had earlier recovered contraband drugs worth Rs 90 lakh from near Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district and 5 kg gold worth Rs 1.9 crore from Moreh.

The troops recovered these on October 9 during two separate search operations. (ANI)

