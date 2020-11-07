Arms smuggler arrested in Rajasthan's Bikaner; 8 pistols, 16 magazines recovered

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], November 7 (ANI): Police arrested one arms smuggler, seized eight pistols and 16 magazines from his possession in Bikaner here on Friday.



"The campaign for seizing illegal arms is underway which was started by our Director-General of Police (DGP) around 1.5 months ago. Under this, one arms smuggler was arrested. Eight pistols and 16 magazines were also recovered from his possession," said Prahlad Singh Krishniya, Superintendent of Police (SP).

"It has also been informed that he was supplying these arms to an illegal gang in Punjab," SP added.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

