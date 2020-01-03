Arms trafficker arrested in Delhi, weapons recovered

Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Police have arrested an arms trafficker in the national capital and recovered 20 illegal pistols and 50 live cartridges from his possession, an official said on Friday.

The arrested person has been identified as Sajid Mohammad, a resident of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

"Twenty illegal pistols including 10 each of .32 bore semiautomatic pistols and .315 bore single-shot pistols along with 50 live cartridges (20 cartridges of .32 bore and 30 cartridges of .315 bore) have been recovered from him," police said.

Police said that the arms were brought here to be supplied to criminals in Delhi and NCR. (ANI)

