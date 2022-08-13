Army 33 Core organises boat race to celebrate 75th Independence Day

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], August 13 (ANI): Indian Army's Eastern Command organized a mega boat race on the Teesta-Mahananda Link Canal in Jalpaiguri's Gajoldoba in commemoration of 75 years of Indian Independence on Friday.

The event was part of the lowering of 75 boats on the 75th Independence Day and was conducted in the historic Teesta- Mahananda Corridor through which Trishakti Corps and brethren from East Pakistan had launched operations for the capture of Hilli, Rangpur and Bogra, thereby facilitating the liberation of Bangladesh.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation by 17 teams from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces and NCC. Besides the boat race, the audience was treated to an inspiring performance of martial arts by soldiers of the Kripan Division. A large number of veterans also graced the occasion and cheered the participants.



The event was flagged off by 33 Core Commander, Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich, who appreciated the enthusiastic participation, camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed by the participants.



Speaking to the media, Lt Gen Aich said, "As a part of the celebration of Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the completion of 75th year of Independence many organisations took part in the boat race. We are celebrating the 75th Independence in various programmes. But here to promote Khelo India among the youths we organised a boat race marked as Jal Mahautsav, he added.

Earlier today, mountain-trained border guarding Force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) hoisted the national flag across the borders, its centres and deployments in the various areas across the country amid the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign being observed from today till Independence Day.

The Force is hosting the national flags at its Border Out Posts located at high altitudes at the 3,488 km India China borders and promoting the campaign among the border population as well.

The Force also released a special song. An ITBP jawan Arjun Kheriyal has composed a special 'Jai Hind' song and dedicated it to the brave soldiers of the Nation doing their duties with devotion and the highest levels of professionalism.

The song titled- Jai Hind, Jai Hind is aimed to motivate and urge the citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13 to 15, 2022.

The jawans of the Force were seen with the National Flag on many top high-altitude borders including Ladakh and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

