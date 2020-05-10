Army apprehends NSCN (K-YA) cadre in Sibsagar district

Sibsagar (Assam) [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police on Sunday apprehended a hardcore cadre of NSCN (K-YA) from Singphan Reserve Forest in Sibsagar district.

Based on a specific input, the joint team launched a swift operation and apprehended the cadre from the forest located along the Assam-Nagaland border.

The apprehended cadre has been identified as SS Private Laipa Konyak (37). He is a native of Mon district of Nagaland.

It is suspected that the accused was actively involved in extortion activities in the region.

The probe team also recovered one Point 22 Bolt Action Rifle and five live rounds of ammunition from the insurgent who has been handed over to Mathurapur Police Station, Assam, for further investigations. (ANI)

