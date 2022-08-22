Army Aviation Corps jacks up power to face any LAC eventuality

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): In order to remain vigilant and counter any challenges on the northeastern border of the country, the Aviation Corps of the Indian Army has been strengthening its capacity and preparedness.



In view of the friction between Indian and Chinese forces in April-May 2020 along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the preparation of the army became imperative.



Speaking to ANI, Captain Abhiraj Sharma said, "Army Aviation Corps has been the backbone, especially for the ground operation. We are carrying on the operation with the aircraft Cheetah and LAH. There are challenges including altitude, weather conditions and different terrain conditions in the northeast. Basically, it is used for operation and sustainability of troops at LAC and for rescue operations."



Talking about the threat from China, Captain Varun Palashkar said, "We conduct 24 hours surveillance through UAV drones which could be used even at night. We keep a close watch on the movement along the border. Basically, we keep a close against any hideouts and ensure national security."



The Madras regiment in Teju is focussing on sustainability by carrying a route march at night to the interior villages and roads. The jawans are carryout out the march up to 50 km while holding their rifles and other gear. The rifle itself weighs 4 kg.



This training especially is given to the Indian Army to reach out to the sensitive zones where the Army vehicles are unable to reach. These troops are well trained to deal with escalating situations like Galvan and others.



These forces reach out to the LAC and give a befitting reply to any attack on the sovereignty of the country. (ANI)