Army battalion in J-K completes motorcycle rally to commemorate 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): To commemorate 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, a motorcycle expedition was completed by a team from 13th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles here.

The expedition conducted by the unit has proved its mettle in Operation Vijay, winning two Param Vir Chakras amongst many other gallantry awards.

The motorcycle expedition team which consisted of 10 personnel of 13 JAK RIF, traversed a distance of approximately 1,850 kilometres from Mana Pass in Uttarakhand to Dras over a period of 21 days.

The successful expedition was flagged in at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, AVSM, VrC, SM, General Officer Commanding, 'Fire & Fury' Corps today.

He complimented the team members for their motivation and perseverance in undertaking the expedition over very harsh terrain, as a tribute to the those who laid down their lives.

One of the Army personnel Ritvik Singh said, "This rally started on July 6 from Mana Pass in Uttarakhand and today we finished it here. This rally is dedicated to martyrs of Kargil Vijay Diwas."

"It took us 20 days, the journey was difficult, but our motorcycles were sturdy. It is a matter of pride for our unit which is called 'Bravest of the Brave' that we are paying tribute to martyrs of Kargil war," he added.

Shoaib Farooq, business head of Triumph Motorcycles India, said, "It is a matter of pride for us that we got associated with this rally. We provided technical support to this rally. I am feeling very honoured and pride."

"To be part of the commemoration of 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas is a matter of huge pride for us. I thank Indian Army for giving us this opportunity," he added. (ANI)

