Army bike expedition culminates on Kargil Vijay Diwas in Dras

New Delhi [India] July 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 23rd kargil-vijay-diwas">Kargil Vijay Diwas, the 'kargil-vijay-diwas">Kargil Vijay Diwas Motor Bike Expedition' organised by the Indian Army culminated in Dras in Ladakh UT on Tuesday.

The bike expedition was flagged off on July 18, 2022, by Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) from the National War Memorial, New Delhi, as a tribute to our bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice for the motherland.

The event was conducted to commemorate the kargil-vijay-diwas">Kargil Vijay Diwas (July 26) with fervour and enthusiasm as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, under the aegis of the Northern Command of the Indian Army. The rally culminated at Kargil War Memorial, Dras to pay homage to our fallen heroes.

"The entire nation is bowing down to the valour and victory of the Indian Army. Through the kargil-vijay-diwas">Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember their sacrifices with a sense of gratitude," said Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, in Kargil's Dras.

Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with the members of the team, appreciated them for their penchant for adventure and commended the team for completing the expedition successfully in its true spirits.



Lt Gen Dwivedi also commended the Army dog named 'Holi' for its role during the recent rescue and relief operations after the cloud burst in the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir.



Meanwhile, over the last eight days, the rally had traversed through long stretches of plains, treacherous mountains and daunting passes on two axes with 15 members each in both teams. During the rally, the teams braved the inclement weather and showcased the same grit and spirit of the Indian Army due to which we were able to defeat an enemy which had fortified itself on top of the mountains.

This expedition not only projects the spirit of adventure and panache of outdoor life of the Indian Army but also showcases the strength and solidarity when it touches the far-flung areas like Galwan before culminating at Kargil War Memorial. The entire bike rally was a manifestation of 'Espirit de Corps', dedication to the nation and remembrance of the men who sacrificed their lives for the safety and glory of the country.

India, on July 26 every year, celebrates the kargil-vijay-diwas">Kargil Vijay Diwas to remember the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan on this day in 1999. (ANI)

