Army carrying out rescue ops on war footing: Lt Gen PS Rajeshwar

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Close to 200 teams of the Indian Army have rescued approximately 45,000 people from the floods in Maharashtra and Karnataka and more relief and rescue operations are ongoing, said Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISD) Lieutenant General PS Rajeshwar on Friday.

"Flood has affected many parts of peninsular India including Karnataka and Maharashtra. We have been watching the situation and coordinating with all stakeholders to provide relief and rescue to the affected at war footing," the officer told reporters here.

"Armed Forces in aid have already pressed around 200 teams with boats and helicopters. Approximately 45,000 people have already been rescued," he added.

Earlier today, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanad Rai chaired a high-level meeting and took stock of flood situation across the country following heavy rainfall in the last few weeks.

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Central Water Commission and officers of Disaster Management Department participated in the meeting.

Rai directed the senior officers to take every possible measure to deal with the situation arising out of south-west monsoon in the affected states and to extend all necessary assistance to the flood-affected states. (ANI)

