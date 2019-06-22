Army cautions people against video of imposter in combat uniform

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday cautioned the people to stop sharing the video of an imposter who is wearing the combat uniform and spreading disinformation about the armed forces.

"Soldiers of the Indian Army are committed to upholding the core values of our Constitution and the rich history of courage, valour, and sacrifice," the cautionary warning by the Indian Army read.

Such misinformation campaigns aimed at maligning the name and goodwill of the armed forces are usually run by adversarial intelligence agencies.

After Balakot airstrikes conducted by the Indian Air Force on February 26, Pakistani agencies had launched a big negative campaign against the armed forces on social media. (ANI)

