Army Chief arrives in Srinagar to review prevailing security situation

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday arrived in Srinagar to pay a two-day visit to the valley in order to review the prevailing security situation.

Rawat, accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon, visited the formations and units deployed along the Line of Control.

The Chief of Army Staff was briefed by the local Commanders on the existing cease-fire violations, ground situation and the measures taken. During his interaction with the soldiers on the ground, he lauded them for their high levels of morale and motivation, an official statement said.

He further reinforced the need to be prepared to meet emerging security challenges effectively in view of the increased infiltration attempts. He appreciated the robust counter-infiltration grid which has neutralised multiple infiltration attempts of terrorists.

He shared intelligence reports of a large number of terrorists ready to infiltrate from multiple launch pads across the Line of Control. He exhorted all troops to be ready for any contingencies, the statement added. (ANI)

