Army Chief Bipin Rawat, wife visit Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat accompanied by his wife Madhulika Rawat on Wednesday visited Kedarnath Temple here to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

The Army Chief is also scheduled to visit Badrinath, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, later in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited these two shrines after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls in May.

The Prime Minister had performed a pooja at the Kedarnath temple and meditated for 17-long hours at a holy cave near the shrine. He had also visited Badrinath temple, one of Uttarakhand's 'Char Dham' religious circuit. (ANI)

