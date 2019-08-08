Army Chief briefs Rajnath on developments in J-K, Indo-Pak border

New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in the Valley, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on developments in Jammu-Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border.

"The Chief of Army Staff Gen Bipin Rawat briefed Raksha Mantri @rajnathsingh today on developments in Jammu &Kashmir and on Indo-Pak border," Defence Ministry said in a tweet.

Overall the situation is under control and the Armed forces are in a state of high alert and closely monitoring the situation, it said.

This comes after Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 6, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security Agencies in Srinagar to review the operational readiness of the troops.

General Rawat himself had visited Kashmir prior to the scrapping of Article 370 to review the prevailing security situation.

On August 1, Northern Army Command in a tweet had said, "Gen Bipin Rawat, COAS accompanied by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Cdr NC visited Formations and units deployed in NorthKashmir; reviewed prevailing security situation; interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation."

During the visit, the Army Chief along with Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon had called on Governor Satya Pal Malik. (ANI)