Army Chief cancels planned visit to Pathankot military station after violent faceoff in Galwan Valley

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's planned visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled, said the Army sources.

The development comes after Indian Army said in a statement that the face-off took place between Indian and Chinese troops on Monday night, leading to the death of three Army personnel, saying that "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley.

"The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," the Army said in a statement and added that senior military officials of the two sides are currently engaged in a meeting to defuse the situation.

Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in Ladakh's Galwan Valley and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides, army sources said on Tuesday.

Earlier today Singh held a meeting with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar over the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh on Tuesday.

After 1975 this is the first violent incident on the India-China border in which casualties have taken place.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier looking to resolve the dispute over Chinese military buildup, India and China were holding talks in Eastern Ladakh.

Army sources had said there has been disengagement between Indian and Chinese troops at more locations where they had been in standoff positions for last many weeks now. (ANI)

