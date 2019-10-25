Former Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had written to the then Defence Minister Arun Jaitely over the issue. Photo/ANI
Former Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba had written to the then Defence Minister Arun Jaitely over the issue. Photo/ANI

Army Chief credits govt, former Navy Chief for restoration of officers' ration facility

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has credited former Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and the government for restoring the facility of giving 'rations in kind' for armed forces' officers.
The facility was withdrawn by the government in 2017 after the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.
While addressing a seminar of retiring officers, General Rawat announced that the facility of 'rations in kind' is starting this month for officers.
"There are many claimants for its restart but truth is that the credit goes to former Navy Chief and Chairman, Chiefs of Staffs Committee Admiral Sunil Lanba who pushed the case strongly with the Defence Minister and no individual can take credit," Army sources quoted General Rawat as saying during the seminar.
The Chief also stated that it was Finance Minister and the Defence Minister who finally took a decision to restart the service, the sources said.
In August 2017, Lanba had written a strong letter to the then Defence Minister Arun Jaitley highlighting the issues related to armed forces and stressed that the government should restore the ration facility as its withdrawal was not helping in any savings and was likely to create issues in running defence officers' mess.
After the government announced the restoration of the facility, several Army officers have been claiming credit over social media for the restoration of the facility.
Sources said that the Chief stated that the intervention by so-called credit claimants only delayed the process due to conflict of interest.
After the facility has been restored, all officers of the Armed Forces including those in peace stations will be getting ration.
The provision for the officers, however, continued in the field area. The facility of 'ration in kind' also continued for jawans and Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs). The defence officers in peace areas were paid Rs 96 as 'ration money allowance' instead of the ration. The money was directly credited to their account.
The Chief cited the example of the ongoing court case of Non-functional Upgrade for defence officers saying it has been delayed as some individual had approached courts on their own in the case. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:37 IST

AIIMS initiates study to investigate prevalence of corneal...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): In a bid to create awareness and sensitise the people of Western Uttar Pradesh about corneal infections and eye donation, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for the first time has started a pilot project whereby it will cover six districts in the regio

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:36 IST

Gujarat-based firm awarded consultancy work for revamping...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The contract for creating master plan for development of central vista (Rajpath) and a common central secretariat has been awarded to a Gujarat-based firm with the government prescribing stringent timelines for completing various works including refurbishment of parlia

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:30 IST

All India Mahila Congress writes to Amit Shah over Gopal Kanda's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Haryana Lokhit Party MLA Gopal Kanda giving his support to BJP to form government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:25 IST

Pak violates ceasefire in Kupwara, homes damaged

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 25 : Homes of several people were damaged in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Several independent candidates extend support to BJP in Haryana

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A number of independent candidates extended their support to BJP, the single-largest party in the Haryana Assembly, on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

TSRTC employees suicide is a murder by Telangana govt: Ashwathama Reddy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee (TSRTC) JAC convenor Ashwathama Reddy on Friday slammed K Chandrashekhar Rao for his latest remark on the suicide of transport workers who committed suicide, saying, "This government does not

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Intervention Application in SC alleges abolition of Human Rights...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A Intervention Application (IA) has been filed in Supreme Court alleging that Human Rights Commission, Women's Commission and Legislative Council have been abolished in Jammu and Kashmir by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

PIL in Delhi HC seeking direction to Centre for framing UCC

New Delhi (India), Oct 25 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court on Friday seeking direction to Centre to frame Uniform Civil Code within three months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:40 IST

TN: 30 detained for allegedly vandalising theatre property over...

Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Thirty people were detained for questioning and a case was registered against them for allegedly vandalising property over the change of timing of actor Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' at a theatre in Krishnagiri due to technical issues on Friday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:35 IST

Any govt that BJP forms in Haryana will be illegitimate,...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Congress on Friday hit out at BJP over its attempts to form the government in Haryana saying that the party has been decisively rejected and any government that it (BJP) forms will be an "illegitimate and illegally" constituted government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:34 IST

UP: 15-ft long python rescued by forest dept from sugarcane field

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A 15-foot long python was rescued by the forest department from a sugarcane field in Hapur's Vazhilpur village on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:33 IST

ED moves SC against Delhi HC order granting bail to Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order granting bail to Congress leader DK Shivakumar in alleged connection with a money-laundering case being probed by the agency.

Read More
iocl