Army Chief embarks on 5-day Maldives visit

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Sunday embarked for an official five-day visit to the Maldives aimed at strengthening the bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

During his visit, General Rawat will interact with the hierarchy of the Maldivian government and armed forces. This visit is aimed at strengthening close bilateral defence ties between the two nations.

The Army Chief is scheduled to meet President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Minister of Defence Mariya Ahmed Didi, Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid and Chief of National Defence Forces Major General Abdulla Shamaal, according to a press release.

The Maldives, due to its centrality to the Indian Ocean region, has always held prime importance for India. India extends full support to enhance capacity and capability development of Maldives army as an equal partner. Military vehicles and military equipment would be exchanged to further cement the military relationship. (ANI)

