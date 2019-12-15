Army chief emphasises on need to re-organise military resources

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday emphasized on the need to re-organise and deploy military resources in order to use defence budget in a fruitful manner.

Speaking at Forum for Integrated National Security here, Rawat said that India should tamper its military ambitions with the size of the economy.

"We must make sure that economic flight is calibrated with a span of our strategic stride. We must tamper our military ambition with the size of our economy and the budgetary allocation that we receive," he said.

Stressing on the need to reorganize the military resources, he said, "We must cut the cloak to size. Too many tight-fitting garments will not suit us and oversize garments will only lead to avoidable expenditures."

Rawat assured the participants of the event that the Army has been working in that direction.

The Army chief said that technology, connectivity and trade are at the "heart of new consternations", adding that the role of diplomacy has increased like never before.

Saying that the nature of warfare is changing, he said, "Some thought leaders opined that the space for all-out conflict is narrowing," he said.

"We are entering an era of non-war wars and durable disorder. The world may not collapse to anarchy but simmer in perpetual conflict," Rawat added.

He said that the Army wants to be a part of the country's aspirations to become a $5-trillion economy and creation of an inclusive socio-economic order in the country. "The principal challenge before Indian defence is to be a part of our aspirational goal of becoming $5 trillion economy," Rawat said. (ANI)

