Army chief, field commanders discuss operations at Infantry Commanders' Conference

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and top field commanders of the infantry discussed counter-terrorist and other field operations in the ongoing Infantry Commanders' Conference at Mhow.

"The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are crucial to retaining, maintaining and enhancing its role," Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

"The 35th Infantry Commanders' Conference is being presided over by Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat and is being attended by a cross-section of Infantry officers including formation commanders and commanding officers. The deliberation will continue over three days, with the Chief of the Army Staff in attendance," he added.

Colonel Anand further said that the conference will provide an appropriate platform for eminent speakers and professionals to share their thoughts and give an opportunity to introspect in a frank and forthright manner, the matters related to Infantry in a fresh perspective.

The deliberations during the conference will throw up innovative thoughts to ensure that Infantry contributes effectively in dealing with the emerging challenges to the nation's security. (ANI)